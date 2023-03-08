In a video published on social networks, the attackers can be seen throwing the bodies of four Americans into a pickup truck in broad daylight.

Izvor: Twitter/@DC_Draino/Screenshot

Four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to undergo tummy tuck surgery found himself in the crossfire between two cartelsand heavily armed men took them then kidnapped and put in a truckofficials from both countries said Monday.

The incident happened last Friday in the city of Matamoros on the northern border of Mexico on Tuesday, two were found dead and two remained alive, AP reports, citing the words of the governor of America Villarreal. Villarreal added that he was one surviving US citizen wounded and the other unharmed.

4 Americans Kidnapped In Mexico Went There To Seek Health Carehttps://t.co/mGCPV7mjoNpic.twitter.com/zYu3FQe7k2 — Illicit ⚰ Deeds (@illicitdeeds)March 7, 2023

The Daily Mail published the identities of four Americans, namely Latavia ‘Tai’ McGee, her cousin Shade Woodard, Eric Williams and Zindel Brown. The FBI said Sunday it was cooperating with Mexican authorities in the search for the missing Americans and that a $50,000 reward was being offered for the victims. A relative of one of them said Monday that the friends had traveled together from South Carolina, and one of them was scheduled to have a tummy tuck at a surgeon in Matamoros. Not long after entering Mexico, they found themselves in the middle of a firefight, a a video published on social networks shows the attackers putting them in a pickup truck in broad daylight.

Zalandria Brown of Florence, South Carolina, said she was in contact with the FBI and local officials after learning that her younger brother, Zindel Brown, was one of the four victims. “This is like a bad dream that you wish you could wake up from. To see a family member put in the back of a truck and kidnapped is just unbelievable,” she told reporters.

Here’s the alleged video of 4 Americans being dragged in the street by Mexican cartel members and kidnapped Why anybody still travels to Mexico is beyond me Unless they kneeled during the Nat’l Anthem, Joe Biden won’t care about saving them

pic.twitter.com/DNkPyyGEPn — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino)March 6, 2023

He says that the four friends were very close, and they set off together to take turns driving. They were aware of the dangers in Mexico and Zalandria says her brother hesitated. He kept saying they shouldn’t go, Braun added. The death of two Americans Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also confirmed at a press conference, saying that details about the kidnapped group were presented by the prosecutor.

“Of the four, two are dead, one is wounded, and the other is alive,” said the governor, who did not reveal other details about how or where they were found. Mexican officials said another woman was killed in Friday’s shooting. The incident illustrates the terror that has reigned for years in Matamoros, a city ruled by gangs of the powerful Gulf Cartel, which often clash with each other. As a result, thousands of Mexicans disappeared in the state of Tamaulipas alone.

(WORLD)