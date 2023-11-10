four big games a year confirmed, creative freedom

The newly promoted President of Game Content and Studios di Microsoft, Matt Bootywas interviewed on the podcast The Fourth Courtain about Xbox studios and the development of First Party titles: a lot of interesting information emerged from this chat.

The one that stands out the most is certainly the statement relating to pipeline of games in development: Phil Spencer had already explained on more than one occasion that Microsoft’s aim is, thanks to the many internal studies, to publish a large game every 3 months, and Booty confirms it: for now the teams are all respecting the schedule that provides an average of four big games a yeartherefore AAA productions or similar.

But this will not be the only output from the Xbox studios: Booty explains that both the many internal and external “Second Party” studios working on exclusive games are working on titles of all sizes, from small works like Pentiment to blockbusters like Starfield, with everything in between. So the four “big games” arriving every year will also be accompanied by smaller titles, capable of satisfying all palates.

In fact, the manager explained that such a quantity of studios and games in progress will guarantee a huge variety of genres, and that Microsoft does not impose anything on their studios, on the contrary it tries to promote and stimulate their creative freedom: each studio must be able to do what it the more you want, without constraints. When a studio chooses a game to make, the issue isn’t “what Xbox needs,” but “what the studio is passionate about.”

Talking about the released and upcoming titles, Booty also mentioned in the order Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Ara: History Untold, Towerborne ed Hellblade II. It therefore seems that the Ninja Theory title will be one of the closest to release: we hope to have news on the matter as soon as possible!

