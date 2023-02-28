Con “Tribute hits”a title that already gives an idea of ​​its homemade character, we welcome a new musician and singer-songwriter named Iñigo Vidaurre, initial wedges in Roman numerals (IV), that is, four, it translates into Swedish as “Four”, nickname that he has chosen for his musical alias. Fyra is only 21 years old and is from Iruña, but lives in Barcelona where she studies Music Production and Management at the ESMUC (School of Music of Catalonia).

In reality, his debut occurred in September 2020 with the single “40 tena days”, in the midst of a pandemic, but it is now when he dares with an eight-song length, also advanced with a couple of singles. The entire album breathes in a tone of soft, sweet and relaxed folk-pop, in reference to some of his idols such as Marc De Marco, Theo Katzman or John Mayer. In other words, a sound that is always neat and tidy that, in the midst of so many proposals given to different and agitated extremisms, has also found a considerable gap among the last generations. At times he also approaches the classicism (and class) of James Taylor or José González in the lyrics “Bed thougts” or “Drifting apart”, and even Steely Dan or Hall & Oates, when he adds drops of white soul, that which was called “blue-eyed soul”, for example in the outstanding “Ok Bye” or “Homebound”.

Fyra, in addition to singing perfectly in English, plays the guitar, violin and mandolin, while being accompanied by musicians from Navarre as well as from the Barcelona center where he studies, always under the production of his partner Niko Uriz, a childhood friend who has also set up the room where the disk is registered. Those aids can include everything from piano and keyboards to trumpet, sax, and trombone. Despite his young age, Fyra projects a rather formal and adult image, on the cover he appears seated in a chair with a sweater, tie and a mustache, very much in line with some songs that are closer to melancholy and longing than to the dispersal that he grants so many times to that youth. He glimpses the future as a singer-songwriter with fine sensitivity.