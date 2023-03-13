Home World four members of the football club were killed | Sport
A terrible accident in Germany, four people died on the spot…

Terrible news comes from Germany, four members of the Alemannia 05 football team died in a car accident near the city of Karlsruhe. The four of them were in a car that ran off the road and collided with a taxi.

According to the information coming from there, the accident happened near the club premises around one hour after midnight. They were returning from a club party. According to the police, the car driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with the taxi. Unfortunately, the passengers in that car died on the spot.

The club confirmed it. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our active players Tim Paluško, Dani Zimmer, physiotherapist Leona Buchart and ex-footballer Filip Domer“, the club stated.


