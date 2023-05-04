Four members of the Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Four members of the far-right organization “Proud Boys” have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy for the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress, when supporters of former US President Donald Trump tried to stop the certification of the presidential election, won by current President Joe Biden. Among them is also Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the organization and one of the most prominent figures among the extremists who support Trump. The sentence was pronounced by a federal court in Washington as part of the numerous legal initiatives launched by the Department of Justice and not only on the events of January 6, 2021.

“Seditious conspiracy” is a rarely prosecuted crime in the United States and is defined as a plot between two or more people “to overthrow, overthrow, or forcibly destroy the government of the United States.” The maximum penalty is twenty years in prison. Some members of the Oath Keepers anti-government militia were found guilty on the same charge in November last year.

A fifth Proud Boys defendant, Dominic Pezzola, was not found guilty of seditious conspiracy, but was nonetheless convicted of conspiracy to interfere with Congressional activities. All defendants except Pezzola were also found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct the certification of the election result. The decision came at the end of a three-month trial, which had accumulated numerous delays due to the postponement of some hearings.

The Proud Boys have existed for seven years and were founded by Gavin McInnes, a Canadian author and commentator who was one of the founders of the communications company Vice Media and who over the years had tried to deny the group’s affiliation with neo-Nazism. It is actually one of the most active movements of the so-called alt right, the new American extreme right which for several years has been carrying forward racist and misogynistic ideas by appealing to freedom of expression.

The Proud Boys, among other things, argue for the superiority of Western civilization, are Islamophobic, encourage the use of violence in political struggle, and have a view of gender relations similar to that of “incels”, the online movement of males misogynists. Members of the group have threatened, beaten or stabbed protesters and progressive politicians or members of so-called “antifa” movements on several occasions in recent years. Within weeks of the assault on Congress, Canada classified the organization as a terrorist group.