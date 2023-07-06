Home » Four men accused of supporting dissidents abroad were arrested in Hong Kong
World

Hong Kong police on Thursday said they arrested four men accused of endangering national security through their alleged support of dissidents living overseas. The arrested men are also accused of supporting Hong Kong’s independence from China. Two days ago the Hong Kong authorities they had put a bounty on eight pro-democracy activists who are outside national borders: it is very likely that the arrests are connected to this fact. The bounty activists live in the UK, the US and Australia, all of which do not have extradition treaties with China. However, they could be detained if they were in countries allied with China.

Hong Kong police have not revealed the identity of the arrested men, but according to local media and some images released by international news agencies, Ivan Lam, the former head of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party Demosisto, is among them. , dismantled as part of the Chinese government’s crackdown on pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong in recent years. Lam had founded Demosisto together with Nathan Law, another pro-democracy activist who now lives in the United Kingdom and who is one of eight people on whom the Hong Kong authorities had put a bounty two days ago.

