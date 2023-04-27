by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Four of the six coffins that were in the mortuary of the Cala Pisana cemetery in Lampedusa were transferred by ferry and landed in Porto Empedocle in the Agrigento area. Two will be taken to Montevago, as many to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Four of the six migrants’ coffins transferred from Lampedusa appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».