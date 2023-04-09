At least four people were killed and several injured on Sunday after an avalanche off the Armancette glacier in Haute-Savoie in the French Alps. This was announced by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. The search is still ongoing because local authorities say they are not sure there was a single group in the area when the avalanche broke off.

The victims were taking a walk near the glacier, which is away from the heavily frequented ski slopes in the area. The exact circumstances of their death will be clarified in the coming days: at the moment, no information has been released even on their identity. Two expert mountaineers died on the same glacier in 2014.