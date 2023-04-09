Home World Four people died in an avalanche in the French Alps
At least four people were killed and several injured on Sunday after an avalanche off the Armancette glacier in Haute-Savoie in the French Alps. This was announced by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. The search is still ongoing because local authorities say they are not sure there was a single group in the area when the avalanche broke off.

The victims were taking a walk near the glacier, which is away from the heavily frequented ski slopes in the area. The exact circumstances of their death will be clarified in the coming days: at the moment, no information has been released even on their identity. Two expert mountaineers died on the same glacier in 2014.

