Four people were killed in an armed attack on Tunisia’s El Ghriba synagogue, one of the oldest in Africa

On Tuesday in Djerba, an island in Tunisia, four people were killed in an armed attack carried out near the El Ghriba synagogue, one of the oldest in Africa, where they go every year pilgrimage thousands of European and Israeli Jewish people. The four people killed are two visitors, one of whom is a French citizen, and two agents of the Tunisian gendarmerie.

According to reported from the Tunisian Ministry of the Interior it would have been one of the two agents who would have fired, who would have first killed his colleague and then fired on the visitors, being then killed by other agents who were on guard duty. There are also nine injured: four visitors and five agents. The reasons for the attack are unclear and it is not known whether the two visitors killed were pilgrims or not.

Tunisia is a predominantly Muslim country, but hundreds of Jews live in Djerba. It is not the first time that the El Ghriba synagogue has been attacked: in 2002, in an attack later claimed by al Qaida, over 20 people were killed.

