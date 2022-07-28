Original title: Four rockets hit near Turkish consulate in Mosul, Iraq, Turkey strongly condemns

The Turkish consulate in the main city of Mosul in northern Iraq was hit by rockets in the early hours of July 27, causing no casualties. The Turkish foreign ministry issued a statement strongly condemning the attack. Local officials said four rockets struck near the Turkish consulate in Mosul. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that it hopes to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible. A car parked near the consulate was damaged in the attack.

Local resident Zeid Jamal said: “Around midnight we heard sounds like bombs, mortars or rockets, we don’t know what it was, maybe four or five hits, just before In front of our house. They said the Turkish consulate was targeted, but it was our home that was attacked, right in front of our house, and our car was destroyed, as you can see, that’s my destroyed car.”

On July 20, an attack on a resort in Dohuk province in the northern Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries. Iraqi President Saleh condemned the Turkish shelling of northern Iraq, while the Turkish foreign ministry denied the accusations, calling it a terrorist attack.

