four soldiers dead – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Four soldiers died and 18 others suffered injuries of varying severity after an Argentine army truck overturned and fell from a cliff of more than ten meters in Patagonia. After confirming the number of victims, the Army specified in a statement that the wounded belonged to the IV mountain cavalry squadron based in the province of Neuquén, about 1,000 kilometers southwest of Buenos Aires. No Archive and No Resale (Ap/LaPresse)

September 22, 2023 – Updated September 22, 2023, 12:01 pm

