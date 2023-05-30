Four women who married themselves | Magazine

Four women decided to “marry” themselves. Here is what sologamy is and why they decided on it!

Source: Instagram/Courtesy Brittany Shalako Rist

By the way, this type of “marriage” practice is called sologamy. And while some are horrified by the fact of being “solo”, these women gladly agreed to such a relationship. They did not keep their reasons to themselves, but shared them with CNN.

“I realized that in love and in relationships with other people, I didn’t fully show myself and love myself through that process, which made it really difficult to receive love from others,” says Brittany, who married herself at the age of 34.

She had no registrar or guests at her wedding, and toasted the reception solo. A few months earlier, she ended her life together with the father of her son after nine years, and as she says, vowed celibacy and signed up for therapy. The four women who “married themselves,” speaking to CNN, described the act as an imbolic expression of self-love and an affirmation of a deep, meaningful relationship with oneself. They also say it has nothing to do with giving up a future partnership with spouse, which, as they say, is a widespread misconception.

Izvor: Youtube/KCENNews/Screenshot

On the other hand, critics of this practice assessed it as narcissistic. Sologamy is not legally recognized in the US and is not recognized by the laws of any country. But experts say that people who commit to loving themselves probably need to work on some kind of self-healing.

“Lack of self-love actually leads to unhealthy narcissism. Then we constantly need validation from others to fill our inner emptiness,” explained therapist John Amodeo.

Another woman who decided to make a vow to herself is personal trainer Denny Adams.

“Given everything that happened to me in the past as a child, all the things that hurt me, I think this is a restart of life. I own my life, my joy, my own choices. And that’s what it was all about,” said Dani who went to Mexico on her honeymoon, and she gave herself a necklace and two bracelets that read ‘Beautiful girl, you should have changed the world and focused on the good,'” said Danny, adding that if she gets married in the future, she will wear wedding ring next to the one she gave herself.

And Anna Jones followed in the same footsteps as her like-minded women. She got married on her 50th birthday in September 2020, in North Carolina. As she herself says, she wanted to get married since her husband died of cancer in 2016

“Does it say in the marriage records that I married myself? No, but it’s something I felt I had to do. This is my most important relationship… It symbolizes my love for myself for the rest of my life,” she explained.

Amodeo, a marriage and family therapist, says that while sologamy can help people with their self-esteem, it shouldn’t prevent a deep connection with another human being. Self-love, he says, creates a solid foundation for intimate, healthy and more fulfilling relationships with others. But the search for self-love is a lifelong process that doesn’t just end with marriage, he says: “We don’t have to be perfect at it. If we wait until we fully love ourselves before we love another, we might be in a nursing home before we do.” we feel ready for a deep intimate relationship”.

(WORLD)