Fourth night of clashes in France, over 1,300 arrests: 79 officers injured and 1,350 vehicles burned. The minister: “The Republic will win”

1,311 people stops79 agents wounded e 1.350 burned vehicles. In total 2,560 set fire on streets and 234 burnt buildings or damaged. Added to this are 31 police stations, 16 municipal police stations and 11 gendarmerie barracks targeted by protesters. This is the balance sheet fourth night of fighting in France after the 17-year-old’s death Nahel, killed by a policeman during a check. The hard line of the Elysium (which announced the deployment of the armored in the streets and the cancellation of big events) failed to stem the clashes. Meanwhile today, in Nanterre, expected i funerals in Nahel.

Once again, one of the hottest areas was the city of Marseille where some subjects stormed an armory and the mayor Benoit Payan he called for “the immediate dispatch of other forces to maintain order” to stem the violence of the looting and damages. TO Nanterre – where 17-year-old Nahel was killed – the clashes began after midnight. The Ministry of the Interior had already announced the arrival in the city of a reconnaissance aircraft of the special forces of Raid. “It is the Republic that will win,” said the French interior minister, Gerald Darmaninwho went to visit the police and gendarmes during the night a Mantes la Joliein the Department of Yvelines in the region ofIle-de-France. “I don’t confuse the few thousand of offenders with the vast majority of our compatriots living in popular neighborhoods”, recalled the Minister of the Interior. Darmanin also said the violence was of “much less intensity” than the previous night and referred to “extremely calm departments” in Île-de-France.

the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani – intervened at Coffee Europe are Rai Radio 1 – he said that on the part of Farnesina there’s a “caution message” for the Italians “who go in voyage in France”, invited “to follow what the press says, to follow the advice of the forces of order and not to go near places where there are clashes because it can be very dangerous”. Even the Foreign Ministry of the United Kingdom, warned those planning to travel to France to beware of possible inconvenience during unrest in the country. In new travel advice on Friday, the government urged Britons to avoid the unrest, saying their places and times were ‘unpredictable’, reports the Bbc.

