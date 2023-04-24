Home » Fox divorces Tucker Carlson and goes to Wall Street
Fox divorces Tucker Carlson and goes to Wall Street

Fox divorces Tucker Carlson and goes to Wall Street

Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News. This was announced by Ruper Murdoch’s all news broadcaster in a note. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the broadcaster announced, thanking his best-known face for his contribution. Carlson’s last night show, which ended up at the center of controversy over the Dominion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox, aired on Friday, April 21st.

The settlement with Dominion, the maker of the voting machines falsely accused of having manipulated the 2020 presidential vote, cost Fox News $787.5 million. Rupert Murdoch’s All News broadcaster now faces another $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from Smartmatic, another maker of election-processing technology.

Fox News has been accused of having spread and re-launched the false accusations of electoral fraud promoted by Donald Trump and his entourage, even knowing that they were baseless theories. Carlson is the most popular prime time face on Fox but has also been at the center of numerous controversies and troubles for the network following his comments on race and the rights of the LGBTQ community. His exit from Fox follows a $787.5 million plea deal to avoid a trial that would have brought Murdoch and Carlson to the witness stand.

After the 2020 elections, the popular presenter staunchly defended those who stormed Congress on January 6, downplaying the presence of white nationalists in the crowd. With the war in Ukraine he was also accused of being a supporter of Vladimir Putin.

Fox Corp, the company that owns Fox News, falls on Wall Street. The stock loses 3.60% after the announcement of the divorce from Carlson.

