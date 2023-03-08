In barely four years, Aida Giménez, or rather fox, has taken many steps forward without taking one back. The road has led her to “A jolt” (Propaganda Pel Fet!; 23), his second full-length and the one he is now also presenting live.

You can see it in Lleida (March 10, Café del Teatre), L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (March 11, Salamandra; as part of the Let’s Festival) and Barcelona (March 18, Sala Vol).

In 2018, a new project appeared on the Catalan music scene under the pseudonym of fox. In accordance with the name of her project – “zorra” in Catalan – the artist from Terrassa appeared with a fox mask in her first videos, although “The thing with the mask did not last very long. At first I was ashamed to show myself, also because of my past. And it is that Aida Giménez did not start in the world of music with fox but in 2013, at seventeen years old, the artist had started as Aida Sstrings. She laughs when she hears her name and remembers it fondly. “In the end Aida Sstrings is like when you see a photo from when you were little.” In this sense, he emphasizes that this initial project died. However, despite the fact that Aida Sstrings “I was a very young person with very few references at that time, and with very little world”the artist reflects on some traits that have remained from that first time in Guineu: “As far as the melodies and the ability to create them, it’s still the same,” aim. “I could even take a song from that project, transform it with what I’m doing now, and it could rock.”

“I take my songs to different situations, but they all end up questioning certain decisions”

Five years passed between that and Guineu, during which the artist gradually began to discern what her true concerns were, and what kind of project she wanted to promote. For a period, “I wasn’t seriously involved in any project, sometimes I played with Bye Bye Pedro, a punk band from Olesa”. It was progressively, to which she began to compile songs of her own production, when “I already began to consider doing something much more my own and that was when Guineu was born”.

The artist self-defines Guineu as “indie power pop with ‘cute’ melodies and a ‘trash’ trend”. When asked about the meaning of the label “cuquitrash”be honest. “The indie or pop label is so big that in the end I made it up and it stayed that way”. Delving a little deeper, the artist links the “cuqui” part to the part of the melodies that “They’re a bit like an intro to the Sakura anime but modernized.” The “trash” part would be the content of the letters. “They tend to be very negative, very Alex Ubago”. In fact, the melody seems to camouflage that negative message. “If you listen to the song and don’t know what it’s talking about, you might think I’m talking about ‘cute’ things”. The “cute” and the “trash”, a dichotomy that she also extrapolates to define herself, like Aida Giménez. “I personally think I’m more ‘trash’, but in the eyes of others I think I’m more ‘cute’”.

Regarding the name of foxit was not a random decision as it may seem from the outside, but it comes “of a much more dodgy connotation.” Prior to her current project, the artist from Terrassa participated in a band “in Spanish, like this from the Madrid scene”. Aida was the singer of the group, but “It was not my personal project.” On several occasions, during promotional photo shoots, “They wanted me to put myself in front, more provocative, more dirty”. By way of response, the singer turned the term around, making it her own. “I didn’t know what to name myself and I said ‘Do you want me to be a bitch? Well, look, I’m going to be a bitch because I want to’”. And he decided to use the word and call this new adventure that, but in Catalan. “Guineu is cool because it doesn’t sound anything like it does in Spanish and it was fun for me to play with it.”

After a debut album in 2021, “Black Holes”, now he has released his second project“A jolt” (Propaganda Pel Fet!; 23), a very personal album, even therapeutic, in which he has also allowed himself to develop a sound with a greater electronic presence. “Now I’m reflecting a lot on groups like Alvvays, even a bit the aura of Beach House, that’s why this album has more electronics”. In fact, the artist chose “I want to go out but I can’t”the most electronic song of all, as a preview because “Since it was the first brushstroke, I wanted to teach something new.” The rest of the songs still maintain an essence similar to that of “Black Holes”, “because in the others there is more guitar, more forcefulness”. but getting ahead “I want to go out but I can’t”transmitted to us that air of novelty that he was looking for, giving prominence to “a song that might have gone unnoticed on the record because it is one of the most different”. She was also chosen for being “the most representative of the lyrics and themes of the album”. And it is that, the titles of “A jolt”, how can they be too “I don’t get over it”, “I don’t know” or “What’s wrong with me? I don’t know what to do?” converge in that uncertainty or negativity of which the very fox is aware. As I read the titles aloud to her, she laughs. “Are you okay, girl? [risas]”, ironically speaking to herself. In a certain way, the album tries to materialize in songs the frustration caused by the eternal slavery to the obsession of “and if?”. “My songs talk about this. I take them to different situations, but they all end up questioning certain decisions”. Hence those titles. fox refers to a verse sung by Manel that says: “The life we ​​have missed simply does not exist”, a phrase that the artist acknowledges repeating herself periodically. In fact, fox recognizes that, for her, “A jolt” It has been part of an individual therapeutic process. The name of the album comes from the impact it had on her to listen to the songs that make it up again, to listen to her lyrics and to perceive her own pain. She describes it as a kind of awakening: “some time passed and I listened to the demos again and it was the day I put the title on the record”. “A jolt”, a jolt in the most personal sense. “It was like a host all over the face, like: ‘Fuck, I’m screwed.’ I called my therapist [ríe]. No kidding, huh, and I started therapy.” And continues: “It is strange because I think that this album has impacted me, but I don’t know if people will think that I am a drama or that it is an empty message because it does not reach them. I guess I have to live with this because what the public thinks is out of my control.”