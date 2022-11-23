Listen to the audio version of the article

Large-scale protests erupted at the plant Foxconn of Zhengzhou, the so-called “iPhone City”, based on the rumors bounced and supported by the images circulated on social media in Mandarin (Weibo) and international (Twitter). The posted videos and photos showed a large group of workers marching on a street, with some facing a line of people in hazmat suits and riot police.

In recent weeks, the plant, the world‘s largest iPhone assembler of the Applehas been at the center of the mass flight of workers to escape an anti-Covid lockdown.

The trigger for the protests, which began in the early hours of Wednesday, would be the delay in the payment of bonuses.

Foxconn, clashes between protesters and police in China

“Give us our salary!” shouted the workers surrounded by police. Other footage shows tear gas being thrown and workers breaking down barriers. Discontent with strict quarantine rules, the company’s inability to eradicate outbreaks and poor working conditions has led employees to flee the campus of the factory at the end of October.