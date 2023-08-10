Home » FPS history comes to Xbox and Game Pass with Quake II
The rumors were correct: Bethesda released today at the trade show Quakecon, Quake II – Enhanced Editiona revised and improved version of the legendary 1997 FPS, complete with cross-play multiplayer support and expansions.

The game, available today ed included in Game Passallows us to relive one of the titles that changed and shaped the FPS scene forever, including the frenetic campagna single playermultiple expansion packs including the brand new expansion Call of the Machine created for the occasion by MachineGames e over 20 Deathmatch multiplayer maps playable in cross-play. Everyone

But that’s not all: the game also includes Quake II 64port of the game originally published by Midway exclusively for Nintendo 64. The whole game is also usable in split-screen co-op or online.

We leave you with the reveal trailer of this new edition of the game: enjoy!

MX Video – Quake II – Enhanced Edition

