Fr. Pham Damin, the President of the Salesian Society, has received the honor of being promoted to cardinal by Pope Francis. This unprecedented situation has prompted Fr. Van Dammin to send a letter to his fellow congregants, conveying the Pope’s arrangements for his new role. According to the letter, after being promoted to cardinal on September 30, Fr. Von Damin will continue to serve as the President for one year before resigning in 2024.

During the vacancy of the presidency, the current Vice-President, Father Martollio, will lead the Salesian Society until the General Congress in 2025. Fr. Vatican Vatican, the prospective cardinal, expressed his surprise and acceptance of the news in a letter to his brothers. He refers to the promotion as “Pope Francis’ gift to the Salesians and the Salesian family” and shares his vision for the congregation’s future management.

Fr. Van Dammin highlights that the Pope’s selection of him as a cardinal signifies the Pope’s love for the Salesian order. He acknowledges the support and prayers offered by the Salesians and emphasizes their commitment to supporting Pope Francis.

Upon receiving the news from the Pope on July 9, Fr. Fan Damin was invited to a private meeting to discuss the situation. This is an unprecedented event for the Salesians. The President’s letter has been published on the Salesians’ official website, indicating the authenticity of the information.

Given the novelty of the situation, it has been decided that Fr. Fan will continue to serve as Presiding General for a year, even after his promotion to cardinal. The Salesian Plenary Congress will convene in February 2025 to elect a new president. Consequently, Fr. Van Damin plans to resign as President on July 31, 2024. Following his resignation, Fr. Stefano Martoglio, the current Vice-President, will assume leadership of the Salesian Society.

In his letter, the soon-to-be cardinal expresses his willingness to undertake the service entrusted to him by the Holy Father after his resignation. Fr. Van Damin urges all Salesians and members of the Salesian family to pray fervently for both the Pope and himself. He humbly accepts the new role out of obedience, although it was not something he sought or desired.

