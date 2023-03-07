Home World Fragalà murder in Palermo, 4 definitive convictions in Cassation
Fragalà murder in Palermo, 4 definitive convictions in Cassation

Fragalà murder in Palermo, 4 definitive convictions in Cassation

The convictions also confirmed in the Cassation for the murder of the lawyer Enzo Fragalà, which took place on February 23, 2010 in Palermo. The victim died after three days of hospitalization. Antonino Abbate, boss of the Kalsa, was sentenced…

