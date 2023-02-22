A private school teacher Saint Jean de Luz, in southwestern France, a 16-year-old student of his is killed, immediately stopped by the police and arrested. The 52-year-old teacher, who taught Spanish, was stabbed on Wednesday morning while she was in class with her students at the Catholic institute Saint-Thomas d’Aquin, in the center of the town in the Basque country very popular with tourists, a few kilometers from the border Spanish. “It’s a sad day for National Education, it’s a sad day, obviously, for this school,” said the education minister, Pap Ndiaye, who arrived from Paris together with his colleague responsible for the Public Function, Stanislas Guerini. The government official announced that a minute’s silence will be observed on Thursday at 3 pm “in all schools in France”. From Paris, the government spokesman, Olivier Véran, expressed the executive’s “support” for the grieving teaching community, while reactions from the political world chased each other throughout the day.

The young assailant entered the Thomas Aquinas high school class. “I saw him in front of the teacher, very calm about her: he approached her and then stuck a large knife into her chest, without saying a word,” said Inès, 16. “We didn’t know how to react – he continued -, a student opened the door and we all left. I I ran away, I left school and a friend’s father picked me up, I didn’t feel safe in there“. Inès said she “didn’t really know that boy, we only followed Spanish lessons together, but there had never been any problems between him and the teacher”.

After the attack, the approximately 1,100 students of the Boulevard du Commandant Passicot institute were kept locked inside their respective classrooms for approximately two hours; only at lunchtime were they finally able to reach their parents who were waiting for them outside the school gates.

The attacker was arrested nearby Bayonne. The area prosecutor, Jérôme Bourrier, opened a murder investigation and specified that the young man “was not known to the police services”. Bourrier has called another press conference tomorrow afternoon. For the magistrate, the assailant’s conditions “allow him to be kept under arrest” by the judicial police, while sources close to the investigation quoted by France Presse describe a boy with “clear psychic disturbances“. The trail of terrorism has been excluded, at least for now. “As far as I know, there are no particular circumstances or reports” regarding the attacker’s profile, confirmed Minister Ndiaye. In France, it is the first time that a teacher has been killed in the exercise of his profession since the terrible murder of Samuel Patty by a Russian Islamic fundamentalist refugee of Chechen origin, on 16 October 2020 near Paris. The episode also brings to mind what happened last September 13, when a 15-year-old student stabbed a high school teacher in Caen, Normandy, in the throat. The 63-year-old victim was discharged a few days later and the student with psychological problems was arrested under medical surveillance.