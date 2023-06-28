Home » France, 17-year-old “killed by a gunshot by the police”: he had not stopped at the agents’ halt – Video
World

France, 17-year-old “killed by a gunshot by the police”: he had not stopped at the agents’ halt – Video

by admin
France, 17-year-old “killed by a gunshot by the police”: he had not stopped at the agents’ halt – Video

And 17 year old boy died after being shot by the police in Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine. The fact, the French media report, took place on the morning of Tuesday 27 June. According to the reconstructions, the young man was driving a rented vehicle and, after having committed several offences, he would have refused to stop at a police halt.

Arrived at a dead end, the 17-year-old would then be joined by the policemen, only to try to leave again. At that point, as can be seen from a video circulating on social networks, also published by the left-wing MEP Manon Aubry, one of the officers fired a shot. Shortly after the race of the car stopped: according to reports TF1, the first French news channel, the young man crashed into a pole. Aid was useless: after the cardiac massage, the doctors were only able to ascertain the death. According to the indictment, however, the teenager died “following at least one gunshot wound“.

There were two other young men in the car with him: one fled while the other, also a minor, was arrested. As it reports TF1Infothe Nanterre prosecutor’s office has opened two investigations, one for resistance to a public official and attempted murder of a public official, and another for voluntary homicide by a public official.

See also  Kirjos watched the NBA in church Sport

You may also like

Wagner’s new life: base in exile in Minsk...

Beijing: fear of the power vacuum in Russia...

Dijana Ješić Akvana performance | Info

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces seize Central Reserve Police...

it was the song of records

a summer of symphonic emotions in the fascinating...

andrea pirlo the new coach of sampdoria |...

The police solved the murder of Anastasia Rubinska...

Seattle poll: Drugs, gun violence top public safety...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 28 June...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy