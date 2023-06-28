France, 17-year-old “killed by a gunshot by the police”: he had not stopped at the agents’ halt – Video

And 17 year old boy died after being shot by the police in Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine. The fact, the French media report, took place on the morning of Tuesday 27 June. According to the reconstructions, the young man was driving a rented vehicle and, after having committed several offences, he would have refused to stop at a police halt.

Arrived at a dead end, the 17-year-old would then be joined by the policemen, only to try to leave again. At that point, as can be seen from a video circulating on social networks, also published by the left-wing MEP Manon Aubry, one of the officers fired a shot. Shortly after the race of the car stopped: according to reports TF1, the first French news channel, the young man crashed into a pole. Aid was useless: after the cardiac massage, the doctors were only able to ascertain the death. According to the indictment, however, the teenager died “following at least one gunshot wound“.

There were two other young men in the car with him: one fled while the other, also a minor, was arrested. As it reports TF1Infothe Nanterre prosecutor’s office has opened two investigations, one for resistance to a public official and attempted murder of a public official, and another for voluntary homicide by a public official.

