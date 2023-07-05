France, 27-year-old dies in Marseilles hit by ‘flash-ball’ bullet used by police

PARIS – A 27-year-old man died in the night between Saturday and Sunday in Marseille from a probable “violent shock to the chest” caused by a “flash-ball type” projectile used by the police. This was announced by the Marseille prosecutor’s office. The same prosecutor specifies that “riots and looting were recorded in the area that night, even if it is not possible to determine whether the victim participated in it or if he was just circulating nearby”.

“The elements of the investigation – specifies a source from the Marseilles public prosecutor’s office – make it possible to consider as probable a death caused by a violent shock to the chest caused by a ‘flash-ball type’ projectile”. The source confirms news that had been released by the regional newspaper The Marseillaise and from the weekly Marianne. “The impact” of the bullet “caused cardiac arrest and therefore death in a short time”, added the prosecutor, specifying that he had opened “an investigation into fatal injuries caused by the use or threat of a weapon”.

Marseille, France’s second city, was the scene of serious clashes between police and groups of young protesters, as well as looting, over the weekend. A very impressive police deployment was decided in the night between Saturday and Sunday after very violent clashes had occurred in the previous one.

