I am 457 people stops during demonstrationsdegenerate in urban warfareof the ninth day of mobilization throughout the France against the pension reform approved by the government. They also register 441 wounded in the forces of order, among policemen and men of the Gendarmerie: this was reported by the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmaninwhich in the budget of public order also mentioned 903 fire to street furniture and rubbish bins in Paris alone. There were demonstrations in Thursday 320 cities of the country: according to the government, one million people took to the streets, 3.5 million for the organizing unions. In the night the entrance door of the municipality of Bordeaux it was set on fire.

In the capital the most violent clashes took place in Opera Square e in Bastille’s Place, where police attempted to disperse protesters with tear gas. He also massive protests in Marseille, Lyon, Besançon, Rennes, Rouen and Arles. Meanwhile, the general directorate of civil aviation has asked the airlines to renounce al 33% of their flights sunday at the airport of Paris Orly and 20% on Monday, due to the strike by air traffic controllers against the reform: preventive cancellations also affect 20% of Sunday flights at the airport of Lione Saint-Exupéry and 20% of those on Sunday and Monday a Marseille.