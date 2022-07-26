Home World France, a model with a hijab on the cover of Vogue: it’s the first time
World

France, a model with a hijab on the cover of Vogue: it’s the first time

by admin
France, a model with a hijab on the cover of Vogue: it’s the first time

The new issue of Vogue France came out today, bringing with it an absolute novelty. For the first time in the history of the French edition of the magazine, on the cover there is a woman wearing the hijab. It is the African American and Muslim model Ugbad Abdi. The first to wear the veil in the magazine at an absolute level was Halima Aden on the cover of the British issue of May 2018. «My young sisters and girls all over the world tell me they feel they exist when they see a woman like them doing this. that makes her happy. The representation contributes a lot to making people feel seen and heard! », Said Abdi in the pages of the magazine.

Since the appointment of Eugenie Trochu as head of editorial content in September 2021, Vogue France has attempted to revise its representation of French society in a more inclusive sense, not without difficulty. At the beginning of the year she was in fact the subject of controversy for having posted on Instagram a photo of the non-Muslim white actress Julia Fox with her head covered by a scarf, accompanying it with the caption: “Yes to the veil!”. Many internet users on that occasion accused the newspaper of hypocrisy, both for the vast campaign against hijab carried out for years by various political exponents of the country, and for the choice to applaud the cause but using a white woman as a reference subject. not Muslim. “Dear world, Muslim women do not need approval on what we wear”, commented for example the magazine Grazia. After the episode, Vogue France deleted the caption from the published photo.

See also  New Year’s Goods Energy-saving Towel Rack Buying Guide: Cost-effectiveness is the key, practicality and appearance are indispensable-qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

United Kingdom, fear of the TV debate between...

Gas at 214 euros (+ 21%), electricity still...

Jiang Feng: See how Wu Ahping’s confession on...

Are the Europeans who are accustomed to installing...

Athens tries to take a selfie as soon...

China vs USA: military threat grows in Taiwan

Almost all of France sounded drought alarm, 90...

The Taiwan military exercise imitated Ukraine to dig...

After 20 years, Khalid Ahmed Qasim, “the artist”...

Hong Kong exports unexpectedly shrank 6.4% in June,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy