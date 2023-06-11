Home » France, a neighbor shows up in the garden and kills an 11-year-old girl with a gun
A 11 year old girl she was killed by gun shots shot from a neighbor a Finisterrein Brittany. The public prosecutor’s office of Rennes , after the arrest of the murderer, is investigating the still unknown causes of the act. Certainly for now only the quarrel between the neighbors, during which the father of the childwho is in danger of life, and the madrewhich it would be slightly injured. The other one youngest daughter of the couple, aged 8, was instead found unharmed at home, but in a state of shock.

According to reports FranceInfothe killer is a retired of Dutch origins, who would suddenly show up armed in the garden of the house and then open fire on the whole family. The man is now charged with voluntary murder of a minor under 15 and attempted murder. According to the first investigations, based on the statements of the neighbors, there had been disagreements between the murderer and the family for some time over a catwalk adjacent to the two properties.

