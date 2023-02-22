9
PARIS – A scene of terror in the Catholic high school of Saint Jean de Luz. A 54-year-old Spanish teacher has died after being stabbed in the chest by a 16-year-old student. The young attacker stood up during class and made his way to the door, before turning and stabbing the teacher. The boy then left, stopping to talk to a teacher in the next classroom.
