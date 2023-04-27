France and Italy divided on migrants but allied on European budgetary rules

Listen to the audio version of the article

Those between Italy and France are “tormented” relations, bilateral relations characterized by ups and downs, moments of rapprochement – the Quirinale Treaty, which entered into force in February, is the most relevant example -, and phases in which the two countries move in different, contrasting directions. If in fact, in terms of policies to contain migratory pressure, in the last few hours Paris has decided to “secure” the border with Italy, on the other hand, after the proposal of the European Commission and in view of the Eurogroup and the Ecofin Council informal meeting of Stockholm that will take place over the weekend, seek collaboration with Rome (and vice versa) in the match that will lead from next year to new European budgetary rules. A match that both Italy and France play against the penalty-taking countries, Germany in the lead.

Migrants, 150 more agents deployed on the border with Italy

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, a loyal follower of President Macron, announced the mobilization “from next week” of “150 additional policemen and gendarmes in the Alpes-Maritimes”, in the south-east of the country, to “deal with the increased migratory pressure at the border Italian”. Under the lens of Paris the so-called “secondary” flows, i.e. migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, who for various reasons move from the country where they first arrived to seek protection or permanent resettlement elsewhere. Given its geographical location, Italy is one of the main countries of first arrival. According to the Dublin regulation, the request for asylum for a migrant who comes from a third country must be made in the first country of the European Union where he arrives.

For its part, Italy has asked Brussels to set up a permanent and mandatory solidarity mechanism that takes into account the real needs of the member states. The “Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism”, activated after the Luxembourg declaration of 10 June 2022 adopted by the Internal Affairs Council, provided for the annual redistribution of 10,000 migrants. But commitments to participate in the relocation have been made by 13 countries, for a total of 8,289 quotas and between then and April 23 actual transfers from Italy registered by the Interior Ministry were just 582: 525 to Germany (compared to a commitment of 3,500), 38 to France (out of 3,000), 4 in Portugal (out of 350), 10 in Croatia (out of 60) and 5 in Luxembourg (out of 50).

EU budget, necessary dialogue between Rome and Paris

And if Rome and Paris are promoting opposing strategies on the migrant dossier, on that of the new budgetary rules, which will apply from next year, they are forced to talk. Italy, which – with reference to 2022 – has a debt equal to 145% of gross domestic product, has asked to exclude investment expenses, including those typical of the digital Pnrr and green deal, from the calculation of expenses objective against which compliance with the parameters is measured. The request was not accepted in the Commission proposal. on the new stability pact. According to the projection elaborated by the technicians of the European Commission, the intervention that Italy should implement to take the path of consolidation of the public finances would have the scope of a corrective maneuver of 14-15 billion a year, equal to 0.85% of GDP. According to what has been learned, the accounts were drawn up in Brussels on the basis of the parameters contained in the proposal to reform the Stability and Growth Pact presented on Wednesday 26 April and have already been communicated to the individual countries.

For countries with high debt (Italy and France are among them; Paris has a debt of 113% of gross domestic product), the national plans, with a duration of four years extendable to seven years, must guarantee a reduction of the same public debt for at least ten years, without the need for further remediation measures. An excessive debt procedure will be triggered if the country does not meet the projected trajectory of net government spending. Mitigating circumstances can be accommodated, but the higher the debt, the less room for manoeuvre.