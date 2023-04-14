PARIS – The French Constitutional Court approves the raising of the retirement age to 64, the heart of the reform wanted by the president Emmanuel Macron. The nine Wise Men of the Consulta rejected six of the provisions of the law, in addition to the abrogative referendum requested by the left-wing opposition. Since mid-March, when the government of Elisabeth Borne he decided to use article 49.3 of the Constitution to approve the disputed reform and then from March 20, and after the government passed the test of parliamentary confidence with just 9 votes, French politics was suspended at this last constitutional step.