The French Constitutional Council has approved the essential elements of the pension reform, including the controversial measure to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Six measures of the government project were rejected, such as the creation of an “index of seniority”. At the same time, the Council of Wise Men rejected the left’s request for a referendum. A second application, filed later, will instead have to be the subject of a new decision on 3 May.

The measures rejected by the Constitutional Court

Among the measures rejected by the Constitutional Court is the so-called senior “index”, an indicator relating to the employment of elderly employees which was to be mandatory starting this year for companies with more than 1,000 employees and whose non-publication was subject to financial penalties. The Parisian he quotes a public law professor at Sciences-Po in Paris, Guillaume Tusseau, according to whom “his rejection does not prevent the implementation of the reform”. Another of the rejected measures is the “CDI senior”, a contract reserved for over-60s which was supposed to facilitate the hiring of people over the age of 60 looking for long-term work. The Parisian underlines that the government is now free to decide to integrate these six provisions into another law and to vote them on or to drop them; for Emmanuel Macron there is also another possibility, namely that of requesting a new resolution in Parliament, inviting him to modify the rejected provisions.

The door of the police station in Rennes was set on fire

«The damage and attacks this evening in Rennes, against a police station and against the Convent of the Jacobins, by casseurs bent on destroying, are unacceptable. Full support to the mobilized police and gendarmes. The perpetrators will be prosecuted.” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter after the entrance door to a police station in Rennes was set on fire. The issuer franceinfo reports that the flames were brought under control by the police within minutes.

The degradations and attacks this evening in Rennes, against a police station and the Couvent des Jacobins, by thugs determined to fight it out are unacceptable. Full support for the police and gendarmes mobilized.

Flames at the Jacobin Convent

On social networks, there are also images of a fire in the Convent of the Jacobins, a building dating back to 1369 which is now a congress and exhibition centre. A deputy of the Rassemblement National, Nicolas Meizonnet, writes on Twitter that the fire has just been extinguished.

A few far-left demonstrators lit a fire at the entrance to the Couvent des Jacobins in #Rennes built in 1369. It has just been fortunately extinct.

Protests and smoke bombs against Macron, three thousand in the square a Paris

Boos, dismay and anger welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court. According to a police source, around 4,000 people gathered early in the evening at the request of several unions, including the CGT and the FO. A few hundred young people had gone there earlier, after demonstrating in the afternoon from the Saint-Lazare station. Several hundred people then set off in wild processions, marred by incidents in the streets of central Paris where even rental bicycles were set on fire, with bursts of battery explosions. In Lille, a few hundred demonstrators led by young anti-fascists gathered near the prefecture, under heavy police surveillance, shortly after the announcement of the decision by the Constitutional Council. The demonstrators then marched through the city center shouting “police everywhere, justice nowhere” and “retirement at 60, we fought to get it, we will fight to keep it”. In Rennes, several hundred people gathered in the city center. Same anger in Caen, where about 600 people gathered in front of the prefecture. In Marseille, around 200 people gathered in front of the prefecture, many of them carrying union flags.

From Paris to Rennes, galready scheduled 10 demonstrations tomorrow

A dozen demonstrations are already scheduled for tomorrow in France: this is what a bfmtv from a note from territorial intelligence that he was able to consult. Protests are already scheduled for Saturday in Rennes, Pontoise and Colmar. A demonstration is also planned at Place de la République in Paris, with around 500 people expected, following a call from the radical left.

Exceptional mobilization for May 1st

The French unions united against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform are asking the workers in struggle for an “exceptional mobilization” for next May 1, Labor Day: this is what we read in a note released by the unions themselves.

Prime Minister Borne: neither winners nor losers

“Tonight there are no winners or losers,” comments the French premier, Elisabeth Borne on Twitter. The Court, while rejecting 6 of the reform measures, validated the core of the text, i.e. the raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. «The Constitutional Court has established that the reform is in line with our Constitution, both in terms of substance and in terms of procedure. The text has reached the end of its democratic process,” Borne wrote.

The government: the pension system will be in balance in 2030

The government “takes note of the decision of the Constitutional Council”, “with this reform, our pension system will be in balance in 2030”: reads it in a press release from the French government, which underlines that “on the 36 articles of the draft law, 30 have been fully validated, 2 partially and 4 considered as “social knights”, i.e. not to be included in a law on the financing of social security». This is what we read in a statement from the services of the prime minister, Elisabeth Borne.

Mélenchon: the fight over pensions continues

After the go-ahead of the French wise men to the pension reform, the radical leftist leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, condemned a decision that shows a Constitutional Council «more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people. The fight continues, we must gather strength.



Le Pen: the fate of the reform has not yet been decided

“The fate of the pension reform has not yet been decided”: the leader of Ressemblement Nationale Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter, who promises to review the pension reform if it goes into government. “The people will always have the last word, they will have to prepare the alternation that will return to this useless and unjust reform,” wrote the leader of the far-right Rassemblement National party.

Initially the decision was expected for 17.30. A substantial security system was deployed to protect the Constitutional Court building, with anti-riot barriers and several officers. All demonstrations are prohibited in the Court area today. Meanwhile, a demonstration started from the Saint-Lazare station in Paris at the request of various student unions and political formations, headed by the town hall. Here another demonstration should begin in conjunction with the verdict of the Constitutional Court.

The appeal of the unions: Macron does not promulgate the reform

The new general secretary of the CGT, Stéphanie Binet, intervened on behalf of the inter-union group to ask French President Emmanuel Macron not to promulgate the pension reform. The French media report it. The issuer bfmtv reports that the President of the Republic wants to promulgate the text this weekend. Macron today invited the unions to a meeting at the Elysée on Tuesday 18 April.

Violence against reporters in the marches

«Unacceptable violence: the commission that administers French journalism by issuing the press card each year to professionals in the sector (Commission de la carte d’identité des journalistes professionnels, Ccijp) sounds the alarm bell on the violence suffered by journalists and reporters during protests against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. Yesterday a journalist was injured in Lyon while covering the demonstration against the social security reform. Since the beginning of this social movement, this violence against a journalist in the exercise of his profession has not been an isolated case. The CCJP condemns all violence. Be it against the demonstrators or against the policemen”.