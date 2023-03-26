Home World France bans apps like TikTok, Twitter on mobile phones of government officials – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

France bans apps like TikTok, Twitter on mobile phones of government officials – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
  1. France bans use of programs such as TikTok and Twitter on mobile phones of government personnel – Xinhua English.news.cn Xinhua News Agency
  2. France bans government employees from using popular apps like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram on their phones Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  3. French civil servants banned from installing TikTok and other entertainment apps on work devices | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. French civil servants ban TikTok from work phones | China Press China Daily
  5. France bans government employees from using entertainment apps like TikTok on business phones, effective immediately RFI – Radio France Internationale
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape. The former pop star is in trouble

You may also like

The moment of truth for the 10 former...

former partisan player in court | Sport

Elvira Vikhareva’s post, the poisoned Russian opponent: “I...

“Balzaretti? I tell you how he conquered me...

Bacteria under shoes | Magazine

Jock Landale, former Partizan player, accused of beating...

Steal cars in broad daylight, 27 year old...

3 dead, 4 missing in Pennsylvania factory explosion,...

Migrants, the aerial images of the “clash” between...

Bologna market – Orsolini, the Public Prosecutor’s Office...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy