France, black eye and broken nose. Youssuf Traoré talks about his arrest: “I’m alive because some filmed, others don’t have this luck”

Youssouf Traorethe brother of Adama, the boy who died during his arrest 7 years ago, in 2016, was injured while being stopped by the police at a memorial rally for his brother. He was taken to hospital for his injuries, from where he was discharged yesterday. “They pounced on me as if they were rugby players. I have a broken nose, a fracture around my eye and I have an appointment after to see if there is surgery or not. My luck is that there were journalists, there were people filming me. My brother hasn’t had any luck with people being able to film so I imagine the ordeal he may have gone through without the videos. We come to seek justice and are shot by the police. When we see what kind of behavior he has, how can we trust him? Today I am in front of you to tell you that I will not give up ”, the words of him. See also

