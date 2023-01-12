Home World France, Brigitte Macron agrees with Marine Le Pen on the bill to impose the obligation to wear a school uniform: “It cancels social differences”
PARIS – Wear the uniform to school. She asks Marine Le Pen with a bill presented in Parliament, but surprisingly he says he is in favour Brigitte Macron, former French teacher. “I wore the uniform for fifteen years: skirt and blue sweater. And I lived it well” says the première dame in an interview with Parisian. “Erases the differences, saves time – it takes a long time to choose what to wear in the morning – and money compared to brands.”

