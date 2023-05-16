France, Brigitte Macron’s nephew attacked by government opponents



Afp In France a group of demonstrators, who was participating in Amiens in one of the “pot concerts” to protest against the pension reform, violently attacked Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, granddaughter of Brigitte Macron. The episode took place on Monday evening at the end of an interview with the French president broadcast on TV. This is learned from sources in the police and the first lady’s family. Following the events, eight people were arrested in Amiens, the birthplace of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

The aggression and the insults – Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, 30, is the number one of the Trogneux chocolate factory: he would have been recognized and attacked by a group who participated in a “casserolade” in the center of Amiens, after Emmanuel Macron’s interview with TF1. The attackers struck him in the head, arms and legs, insulting “the president, his wife and our family”, before fleeing when three neighbors intervened.

“We’ve crossed the line” – Jean-Baptiste Trogneux was “under observation waiting for a scanner,” his father said. With this aggression – he commented – “we have exceeded the limits, I’m afraid”. Trogneux has denied that there is “any financial link” between the Trogneux chocolate factory and the presidential couple. Nonetheless, establishments of this brand have been regularly targeted on the sidelines of demonstrations since the arrival of the head of state to power.

