Home World France, Carla Bruni in Paris on a pile of waste: “It’s spring! Thank you mayor Hidalgo”
World

France, Carla Bruni in Paris on a pile of waste: “It’s spring! Thank you mayor Hidalgo”

by admin
France, Carla Bruni in Paris on a pile of waste: “It’s spring! Thank you mayor Hidalgo”

To greet the onset of spring, the former French first lady and Italian singer, Carla Brown, had herself photographed precariously balanced on a pile of rubbish on a Paris street. In the photo of her, published on her Instagram account, Bruni thanks the mayor of the city, Anne Hidalgo, which supports the garbage collectors on strike for pension reform. “Printemps!!! Here comes Spring!” Here’s the spring!

Merci, Anne Hidalgo,” reads the post accompanied by plant and flower emoticons.

Carla Bruni’s post comes in the sixteenth

See also  Algeria, the regime blocks the protests of young people

You may also like

Tom Cruise hasn’t seen his daughter Suri for...

MOBILITY INNOVATION TOUR / The crisis of the...

M83, review of his album Fantasy in Mondo...

BETWEEN CIALTRONAGE AND CRIMINALITY — A journey into...

Jewish radicals attack Jerusalem’s Church of Gethsemane during...

Foreign media: Two American bombers flew towards the...

Macron has reclaimed the disputed pension reform

EU Commission launches proposals against greenwashing and for...

“It’s all true, we said yes”

Macron on pension reform: “It must be approved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy