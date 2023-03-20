Home World France, clashes and burning bins in Paris – Corriere TV
France, clashes and burning bins in Paris – Corriere TV

The distrust of the government on pensions does not pass. Protests in the square

(LaPresse) – Dozens of protesters have begun to gather in Paris at Place Vauban, near the National Assembly, in the 7th arrondissement, after the motion of no confidence in the government has not passed in Parliament which was presented in connection with the disputed pension reform.

“Macron resign”, protesters chant. Moments of tension, with several interventions by the police. Neither of the two no-confidence motions that were presented passed, so the reform is now adopted. The first motion, the transversal one, was not approved by only 9 votes: it did not collect the 287 votes necessary to bring down the government, stopping at 278 votes in favour. (LaPresse)

March 20, 2023 – Updated March 20, 2023 , 9:10 pm

