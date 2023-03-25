Listen to the audio version of the article

Increasingly violent clashes at the Sainte-Soline reservoir in eastern France, where – according to Le Figaro correspondents – five demonstrators were injured, one of them seriously in the eye. At least 3 gendarmerie vehicles are on fire. According to news sources on the spot, groups tried to break through the police blockade, which barred the unauthorized marchers from entering the reservoir district. The black blocs then began attacking the police, some with long iron bars.

The area is in the western French department of Deux-Sèvres, where thousands of people are marching in an unauthorized demonstration against the project, carried out by a farmers’ cooperative and supported by the state. Between one thousand and 1,500 casseurs and black-blocks are present among the 8-10,000 demonstrators, and they have begun to throw objects at the police, lined up with 3,000 agents. The response with tear gas was not long in coming.

These are difficult weeks for public safety in France, with demonstrations against the pension reform going on for days. The situation worsened with the national mobilization that arrived on Thursday, when Emmanuel Macron pushed through the raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 without the vote of Parliament, applying Article 49.3 of the Constitution.