Home World France, clashes between black-bloc and police at the reservoir under construction in Sainte-Soline
World

France, clashes between black-bloc and police at the reservoir under construction in Sainte-Soline

by admin
France, clashes between black-bloc and police at the reservoir under construction in Sainte-Soline

First, violent clashes at the reservoir under construction in Sainte-Soline, in the western French department of Deux-Sèvres, where thousands of people paraded in an unauthorized demonstration against the project, carried out by a farmers’ cooperative and supported by the state. Between one thousand and 1,500 casseurs and black-blocks are present among the 8-10,000 demonstrators, and they have begun to throw objects at the police, lined up with 3,000 agents. The response with tear gas was not long in coming.
According to reports from the gendarmes gathered by local BFM TV crews, the demonstrators used mortars for fireworks and aimed them at the forces of order. According to reports from Saint-Soline, a photographer was injured and at least two gendarmerie vehicles were set on fire. The clashes erupted when the procession arrived near the reservoir construction site and was blocked by the police cordon. At that point stones, objects and fireworks were thrown at the agents. The agents, in an atmosphere of great tension, responded with tear gas and the use of water cannons.

See also  2 billion euros for arming Europe | Info

You may also like

In praise of ignorance.

Jokić’s teammate knocked over Janis | Sports

Kristijan Golubović filmed a dead dog and published...

“Not only Muleteers. From the Pierozzi twins in...

Payment of pensions for March 2023 | Info

Amici 22, second evening episode. Gianmarco and Piccolo...

The Russian oligarchs appeal to the Tar to...

Nick Cave announces tour with Colin Greenwood (Radiohead)

Jason Isbell is the protagonist of a new...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia reiterates its willingness...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy