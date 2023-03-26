First, violent clashes at the reservoir under construction in Sainte-Soline, in the western French department of Deux-Sèvres, where thousands of people paraded in an unauthorized demonstration against the project, carried out by a farmers’ cooperative and supported by the state. Between one thousand and 1,500 casseurs and black-blocks are present among the 8-10,000 demonstrators, and they have begun to throw objects at the police, lined up with 3,000 agents. The response with tear gas was not long in coming.

According to reports from the gendarmes gathered by local BFM TV crews, the demonstrators used mortars for fireworks and aimed them at the forces of order. According to reports from Saint-Soline, a photographer was injured and at least two gendarmerie vehicles were set on fire. The clashes erupted when the procession arrived near the reservoir construction site and was blocked by the police cordon. At that point stones, objects and fireworks were thrown at the agents. The agents, in an atmosphere of great tension, responded with tear gas and the use of water cannons.