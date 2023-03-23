Protests against the pension reform in France they are turning into urban warfare between the more radical groups of protesters and the police. According to the latest information, they are 149 wounded officers during the clashes, with 172 people arrested within the scope of large demonstrations in 320 localities in France which brought to the streets, according to the Ministry of the Interior, over 1 million people. But for the organizers, the adherents are 3.5 million. Clashes are registered in the capital, a Lyon e Renneswhile the Parisian airports risk blockage due to the occupation of some terminals by protesters and for the lack of kerosene for the strike called in one of the most important national refineries. Also blocks to Paris stationas police try to put down protests by throwing tear gas into the crowd.

Clashes in different cities

The Parisian procession, the most attended in the country with around 160,000 people, started from Bastille square, in the direction of République and then place de l’Opéra. A mobilization considered crucial, given that it comes after the declarations on TV by Emmanuel Macron who reiterated his intention to go to the end with the reform, excluding the “withdrawal” of the law. Also for this reason today was considered a day at risk from the outset and what happened in some cities confirmed this. The Interior Ministry has deployed a number of policemen unprecedented in these two months of protests: 12mila, of which 5 thousand in the capital alone. In Paris, police officers used tear gas near the Place de la République after being attacked. 2,000 checks were carried out before the march to try to identify any extremist groups that could have created problems during the march.

Blockades in airports and stations

In the capital, the air and rail transport. Anti-pension reform protesters of the syndicated CGT Of Roissy Charles de GaulleParis’ main airport, have blocked the A1 motorway which leads to terminal 1 of the airport. Endless queues of cars and taxis stood still waiting for an unblocking, while lines of travelers were forced to walk along the side of the highway to reach the airport. The demonstrators subsequently arrived at the terminal occupying it and, consequently, creating enormous disruption to air traffic. There General Directorate of Civil Aviation France’s (Dgac) is once again asking airlines to cancel tomorrow 30% of flights from Paris-Orly and 20% from other airports in the country. In addition to Paris, the airports affected by the inconvenience are Marseille, Bordeaux and Lyons, both tomorrow and Saturday.

The strike in one also makes the situation in the airports more critical refinery of Normandy which triggered the alert on kerosene reserves in Parisian airports. The situation has “become criticism“said a France Press the Ministry of Ecological Transition in Paris. In recent days, the government has adopted an ordinance to trigger the precept of workers in the Norman site, which has not yet been officially notified leaving the situation pending.

Also at Lyon station of Paris, from which trains leave for Italy, protesters blocked rail traffic, creating slowdowns and delays. Also, the Torre Eiffel and the castle of Versailles today they are closed: “Following a national strike notice, the Eiffel Tower is closed today. Access to the square remains open and free,” reads the website of the capital’s tourist attraction.

Macron’s steadfastness

The French president, despite the protests, went straight on his way, declaring that the reform, the most important of his five years at the Elysée, will be applied “within the end of the year” and he said he was ready to assume all “the necessary unpopularity, in the name of the higher interest of the nation”: “This reform is not a pleasure, it is not a luxury, it is a need“, declared the head of state during a TV interview followed by 10 million viewers, convinced of the relevance of his project which envisages the progressive raising of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. A level that would in any case remain below that introduced years ago by all the other major European partners, including Italy and Germany. However, opponents consider the reform “unfair”, in particular, with respect to women and employees with strenuous jobs.

Macron has “thrown a can of fuel on the fire“, replied the French trade unionist Philippe Martinez, general secretary of the CGT, on the sidelines of the Paris demonstration. “When there is a conflict of this kind, the role of the President of the Republic is to calm the game. Yesterday he threw a can of petrol on the fire.”