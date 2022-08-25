Corrosion problems affecting four French nuclear reactors forced the energy company Edf to order the prolonged closure of the plants for several weeks in the autumn. Stopping production could put a strain on the country’s electricity supply and fuel the unprecedented price hike that has already hit the EU.

The price of electricity in France has been on the rise for several months: today it has reached 900 euros per megawatt hour, for next year’s deliveries, compared to less than 100 euros a year ago, and less than 50 in previous years. Despite the latest news, the EDF has maintained its nuclear production forecasts for 2022, ranging between 280 and 300 terawatt hours (TWh). However, a spokesman acknowledged that production “probably” will reach the minimum threshold of the forecast (280 TWh).

Between scheduled maintenance operations and downtime caused by corrosion, 32 nuclear reactors out of a total of 56 throughout the country were closed today. The discovery in recent months of corrosion problems has led, in total, to the closure of 12 reactors, while the other plants not in operation are in a state of shutdown for scheduled maintenance.

Corrosion problems were detected at the welds of the bends of the safety injection pipes that allow the reactor to cool in the event of an accident. This so-called “stress” corrosion causes small cracks. The EDF has proposed a method to verify and solve these problems, validated in late July by the Nuclear Safety Authority, which gave its consent for the company to check all its reactors by 2025, using an ultrasound system. . Edf’s nuclear production is already at a historically low level, which has contributed to the unprecedented rise in wholesale electricity prices. Many other reactors are undergoing maintenance to make up for the delays accumulated during Covid.

“There hasn’t been a blackout in France since 1978 and even if we are in a very difficult situation, there are still excellent chances that we will spend the winter without lightening the load”, Marc Benayoun, executive director of Edf guaranteed in mid-July. .

France can also count on gas stocks for the winter at 90% of the capacity of its storage sites, according to the European Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory (AGSI) platform, and is on track to reach the 100% target for face the winter of potential war-related energy shortages in Ukraine.