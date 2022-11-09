Italy “must do its part” and “respect European commitments” in welcoming the Ocean Viking ship on which more than 200 migrants are blocked. This was stated by the spokesman for the French government, Olivier Veran, also speaking of “deafening silence” in Rome. “The ship is currently in Italian territorial waters – Veran said – there are extremely clear European rules that have already been accepted by the Italians, in fact the first beneficiaries of a European solidarity financial mechanism”. Veran reiterated that the declarations of the Italian government are “unacceptable” as well as the refusal of Rome to land the boat. “” The diplomatic mechanisms are still in action at this moment and therefore I cannot add anything else “he continued.” We still have a few hours of discussion to get to the point but one thing is certain no one will let this boat run the slightest risk and, of course, not even the people on board. ”On the Italian front, the note from Palazzo Chigi immediately filters out, expressing appreciation “For the decision of France to share the responsibility for the migratory emergency, which until now has remained on the shoulders of Italy and a few other Mediterranean states, opening the ports to the Ocean Viking ship.” The same note underlines how “it is important to continue in this line of European collaboration with the States most exposed for their geographical location, so as to find a shared and common solution, to stop the trafficking of goods you were human and manage in a legal and balanced way the migratory phenomenon which has taken on epochal dimensions ». “The immigration emergency – concludes Palazzo Chigi – is a European issue and as such must be addressed, in full respect of human rights and the principle of legality”.