Listen to the audio version of the article

The French government survives the motion of no confidence advanced by the independent LIOT party and voted by all the oppositions to the Borne government. The text, presented in controversy with Macron’s pension reform, did not reach the 287 votes necessary for its approval: 9 are missing from the roll call, stopping the final count at 278.

Il the events of war which led to the showdown in the National Assembly was the recourse to article 49.3 of the Constitution, the instrument adopted by the executive to speed up the reform process. “The 49.3 is not the invention of a dictator” declared the French premier Elisabeth Borne, defending the government choice in the debate that preceded the vote. Borne then said she was “determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations”.

On March 20, President Macron himself will hold a series of meetings at the Elysee, which will culminate with the one with the group leaders of the House and Senate of the majority at 7.30 pm. The first face-to-face meetings of the morning will be with Prime Minister Borne, the president of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and the ministers affected by the pension reform: Olivier Dussopt, Gérald Darmanin, Bruno Le Maire, Gabriel Attal and Franck Riester.

«After the rejection of the no-confidence motions, the pension reform was adopted. We are focused on its implementation, under the best conditions for retirees. Government teams are mobilized on this and all other construction sites towards full employment,” French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt tweeted.

Marching protesters, clashes not far from Parliament

The reactions of the square are immediate. At Place Vauban, not far from the Palais Bourbon area (l’Assemblée Nationale), some bins have already been set on fire. The police have been deployed since this morning between Concorde and Champs-Elysées, which remain prohibited for gatherings, and the Invalides area. There are also the first clashes near the Assemblée Nationale between demonstrators who arrived to protest against the lack of confidence in the government. Objects were thrown by the demonstrators at the police who had ordered the unauthorized dispersal of the demonstration. In response, several charges and tear gas. The situation in the French capital is very tense.