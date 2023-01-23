Just when Germany was indecisive about whether to approve the supply of German-made Leopard II main battle tanks to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron, who held a joint press conference with German Chancellor Scholz at the Elysee Palace on Sunday, said in response to a reporter’s question: Regarding France’s supply to Ukraine France does not rule out any possibility of providing Leclerc main battle tanks.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the “Elysee Treaty” that marked the post-war reconciliation between France and Germany, German Chancellor Scholz came to Paris on Sunday to attend commemorative activities with French President Macron at the Sorbonne University in Paris, and then co-chaired the French-German joint cabinet meeting. At a joint press conference later, Macron stated that France did not rule out the delivery of Leclerc main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Macron said that I have asked the Minister of Defense to work on the issue of supplying Leclerc main battle tanks to Ukraine. We do not rule out any possibility. Macron added that this requires a collective assessment and meeting three criteria: to control the escalation of the war; to be able to effectively support our Ukrainian friends; while not weakening France’s own defense capabilities.

When asked by reporters when he would approve the Leopard 2 main battle tank delivery to Ukraine, Scholz said vaguely: “The way we have acted in the past has always been in close coordination with our friends and allies, and we will continue to act on a case-by-case basis .”

The French “Leclerc” main battle tank was officially equipped with the French Army in 1993. It has outstanding performances such as powerful artillery, automatic loader, advanced fire control system, ultra-high pressurized diesel engine, modular armor and battlefield management system. It also has Advanced and flexible digital capabilities, however, according to the Ukrainian military, Ukraine currently needs at least 300 main battle tanks, while France currently has only 222 Leclerc main battle tanks, and Britain has only 227 Charlemagne tanks Therefore, the Allies pinned their hopes on the German-made Leopard II main battle tank. Although Germany itself has only 245 Leopard II tanks, Germany has sold thousands of Leopard tanks to European countries. Poland, Spain, Finland and other countries hope that Germany, which has the veto power, will give the green light, and then take the Leopard II tanks they own. Part of the support for Ukraine.

But Germany is still hesitating, which has attracted criticism from its allies. Poland’s prime minister said on Sunday that Berlin’s refusal to supply Kyiv with Leopard heavy tanks was “unacceptable”.

On Sunday, the leaders of France and Germany issued a joint statement after holding a joint ministerial meeting stating that as long as Ukraine needs it, France and Germany will always support it to the end. The statement said: “We condemn Russia’s war of aggression in the strongest possible terms. We will continue to extend our unwavering support to Ukraine in all possible fields, including political, military, economic, financial, humanitarian, social and cultural.”