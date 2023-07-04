France Faces Widespread Devastation and Losses in Recent Riots: Over 200 Businesses Looted, 300 Bank Outlets Burned, Exceeding 1 Billion Euros in Losses

Riots in France! Over 200 Commercial Entities Looted, 300 Bank Outlets Burned, and Losses Exceed 1 Billion Euros Across the Country

According to CCTV news, the recent riots in France have caused significant damage to the public transportation system in Paris. The French Ile-de-France Regional Transport Federation announced that the riots have resulted in losses of at least 20 million euros (approximately 156 million yuan) to the Paris public transport system. The Île-de-France region, also known as the Greater Paris region, saw 39 buses burned and sections of tram tracks destroyed.

In addition to the transportation system, numerous commercial entities and bank outlets have suffered from the widespread unrest. The Federation of French Enterprises estimated that more than 200 commercial entities were looted and 300 bank outlets were burned across the country. Furthermore, 250 tobacco stores were destroyed. The Confederation of French Enterprises’ preliminary estimates suggest that the total losses in France exceed 1 billion euros.

To address the escalating situation, authorities have taken swift action. A total of approximately 3,200 people have been arrested since the riots began on June 27. Surprisingly, 60% of those apprehended had no previous convictions. The average age of the individuals arrested is only 17 years old, with some even being as young as 12 to 13 years old.

French Interior Minister Darmanin stated that a large-scale police force will continue to be deployed to maintain law and order. President Emmanuel Macron has requested that the government put forth its utmost efforts to restore order across the country.

Despite ongoing conflict in some cities, the level of riots in France has started to diminish over the past two days. Macron recently held a meeting with the French Prime Minister and several ministers to assess the situation and discuss the necessary measures to restore calm as soon as possible. He also plans to meet with other officials severely affected by the riots.

These riots have not only caused significant economic losses but also pose a threat to the safety and security of the French people. President Macron aims to restore national order and ensure a peaceful environment for all citizens.

