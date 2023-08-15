France, fire in the Eastern Pyrenees: 3,000 people evacuated

French authorities have evacuated more than 3,000 people from campsites near the Spanish border after a fire broke out. “The villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the city of Argeles are at risk,” firefighters said. According to local authorities, the fire spread over about 500 hectares in the Pyrénées-Orientales region. Around 550 firefighters and several planes were deployed.

Authorities have warned that the number of evacuations could increase.

Bordering Spain, the Pyrénées-Orientales have been hit more than any other French region by a devastating drought and this could be one of the causes of the fire.

According to reports from Bfmtv, although it has not yet been completely shut down, the prefect of the department insists that “the situation is starting to improve”. After five hours, “the situation is starting to improve,” announced the prefect of the department, Rodrigue Furcy, in a press briefing. “The fire is still not fully extinguished” and “the fight is still fierce”, he added, while “480 hectares of land were covered” by the flames on Monday.

“We are still working on an evolving envelope, but we are beginning to see the outlines of what the final outcome might be if the situation continues to progress in the right direction,” continued Rodrigue Furcy. Earlier in the evening, firefighters told Bfmtv that “the villages of Saint-André, Sorède and the town of Argelès” were “threatened”.

