France forbids short-haul flights by law: no more planes if there is an alternative by train. But the sections involved will be only three

The France becomes the first country in the world to prohibit short-haul flights by lawi.e. those that connect two locations that can be reached together in less than two and a half hours by train. The decree was published on Tuesday 23 May in the Official State Gazette. “After the agreement with the European Commission, the public consultation and the opinion of the Council of State”, reads the official government statement, “the publication is the last step that makes effective this provision, the result of the work of the Citizens’ Convention on Climate“, a public meeting which between 2019 and 2020 resolved to reduce by 40% carbon emissions compared to 1990. The immediate effect of the new rules will be to formally ban the ban on connections between Paris airport Orly, Nantes, Lyon e Bordeaux.

In reality, however, the law ratifies a de facto situation: the government had forced Air France to close these connections in May 2020, at the time of the first wave of Covid, in exchange for financial support, also forbidding competing companies from operating on the sections concerned. Flights between will not be abolished Lyon e Marseille, which are also less than two hours away by high-speed train, because there are only two trips a day between the Lyon airport and the capital of Provence. The text of the decree, in fact, specifies that “the frequencies” of alternative trains “must be sufficient and the times appropriate, taking into account the transport needs of passengers using this link, in particular in terms of connectivity and intermodality, as well as the traffic transfers that would be caused by the ban”. Furthermore, the ban cannot be applied to connecting flights.

“To achieve carbon neutrality we need to strongly strengthen our efforts to decarbonise transport, which still account for 30% of emissions. At a time when we are relentlessly fighting to decarbonise our way of life, how can we justify flying between major cities that benefit from regular, fast and efficient rail links?” the acting secretary of state writes in a statement. to Transport, Clement Beaune. It is, he adds, “an essential step and a strong symbol of the policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This measure is one world news and is fully in line with the government’s policy to encourage the use of modes of transport that emit less greenhouse gases”.