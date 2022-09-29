Home World France, four arrests in the amateur porn industry
France, four arrests in the amateur porn industry

PARIS – The so-called amateur porn industry still in the crosshairs of French justice. Three actors and a director were arrested as part of the Paris investigation into the “French Bukkake” pornographic video platform opened in October 2020 for human trafficking, gang rape and aggravated proxies. Since the start of the investigation, more than forty victims have filed a civil action.

