France, four victims of an avalanche

France, four victims of an avalanche

On the Armancette glacier

A large avalanche 500 meters wide and more than 1,500 meters deep devastated the usually very crowded area

Ansa

Four people died and others were injured by an avalanche that formed on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps. This was announced by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Two helicopters and more than 20 rescuers were mobilized in the search operations.

The French prosecutor’s office confirmed four dead, one injured while eight people remained unharmed and the search for possible survivors continues. The local newspaper ‘Le Dauphiné Libéré’ reported that the first alarm was given around 11.27 in the commune of Les Contamines-Montjoie, on the Armancette glacier, when a large avalanche 500 meters wide and more than 1,500 meters deep struck devastated the area, usually very crowded.

