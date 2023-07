(LaPresse) – Another night of clashes with the police and looting in Paris and Nanterre, where a 17-year-old boy was killed by police on Tuesday. But protests continue across the country with nearly a thousand arrests: President Emmanuel Macron later appealed to parents to keep their children off the streets and accused social media of fueling the riots. (Ap/LaPresse)

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 09:01 am

