French GDP grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter and the country closes 2022 with a growth rate of 2.6%. The data was released by the Insee statistical institute which thus revised upwards the previous estimate for the year (2.5%) thanks to a last quarter in which modest growth was recorded and not the expected contraction. In any case, the fourth quarter was characterized by a clear contraction in household consumption in a scenario of high inflation, underlines Insee. The figure for the year benefits above all from the strong recovery in activity recorded in the second half of the previous year, following the toughest phase of the pandemic.

The growth of the French GDP, +2.6% in 2022, testifies according to the transalpine economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, “the exceptional resistance capacity” of French companies and workers. Le Maire comments on the data and also underlines the “strong resilience of the economy in the face of the shock of energy prices”, indicating “positive growth” for this year. The French government has released an estimate of GDP growth of 1% this year, significantly higher than that of the Bank of France (+0.3%) and the IMF (+0.7%).

