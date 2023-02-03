Home World France, goodbye to the Signal building: symbol of coastal erosion
France, goodbye to the Signal building: symbol of coastal erosion

France, goodbye to the Signal building: symbol of coastal erosion

PARIS – Symbol of the erosion of the sea on the Atlantic coast, the “Signal” building in Gironda it will be demolished this weekend. Built in the seventies on the beach, two hundred meters from the sea, it is now lapped by the waves when there is a storm. Little by little, the sea advanced and the beach narrowed more and more. Today there are just 20 meters between the backwash and the building of Soulac sur Mer.

